BullsHit Fellowship Programme on Web3 to Learn Skills About Crypto, DeFi

UniFarm has announced its fellowship programme for Web3.0 explorers. The BullsHit fellowship programme is a one-stop destination for all DeFi and crypto explorers to learn skills, and earn crypto and token bounties for tasks and tutorials, it says. The selected developers will be eligible for a fixed pay of $100 and a chance to have ownership of the BullsHit NFT.

The fellowship programme launched for the first time, will be a hybrid between an ambassador and a fellowship programme with 40 limited seats from 26 countries including 5 seats from India. The programme will allow select developers to interact with the global Web3 community on various platforms as an ambassador of UniFarm while researching innovative projects across the sector which can then be referred to the UniFarm ecosystem.

The shortlisted fellows will also get networking and monetary incentives that can help them scale their solutions and ideas better as well as hiring opportunities for multiple roles at UniFarm itself. This group staking protocol aimed at allowing its users crypto-based investment alternatives will also share frequent insider crypto investment tips for the developers to share within their circles.

The candidates will also get the opportunity to have monthly calls with Mohit Madan, CEO and Co-founder of UniFarm for guidance, UniFarm fellowship certificate, IDO allocation, co-creation opportunities, and Testnet access, the official press release added. By equipping the participants with the right tools and opportunities, the BullsHit Fellowship Programme is focused on enabling developers to explore, experiment, and innovate in the DeFi and Web3 space.

“UniFarm has always been determined towards contributing to the development of DeFi in India. The aim behind this Fellowship Program is to equip developers with the requisite tools and skill set and allow them to explore the blockchain ecosystem and be a part of the next wave of innovation.” said Mohit Madan, CEO and Founder, UniFarm and OroPocket.

“UniFarm has recently launched several IDOs this year including 3 back-to-back IDOs for its rapidly growing community. It has also initiated a merger with the asset-backed NFT Platform ‘OpenDeFi’ to create a single ecosystem which offers multiple Web3 services including staking, lending, borrowing, and tap into the NFT and Metaverse spaces as well," the release read.

