BYJU’s, Akshaya Patra to Provide Tech-driven Learning to 2 Lakh Underprivileged Students

BYJU’s has partnered with the Akshaya Patra Foundation to provide access to tech-driven quality education to students. This collaboration aims to provide learning to two lakh underprivileged children from economically weaker sections of society through remote learning as schools remain partially closed.

The edtech claims to offer “high-quality" and “tech-driven learning programmes" by providing free streaming licenses and smart classrooms to the students. It also aims to empower children in government and aided schools by providing an interactive and innovative learning experience with access to a world-class digital platform and professionally-curated content.

The initiative, also a part of Akshaya Patra’s flagship National Endeavour for Student Transformation (NEST) initiative, seeks to engage the education system to complement the quality of education through collective efforts. The two organsations have partnered with the government of Uttarakhand and launched a free education programme for children from economically weaker sections, the official notice said.

Speaking on the initiative, Divya Gokulnath, co-founder, BYJU’s said, “BYJU’S has a strong vision to undertake various transformative social initiatives for the upliftment of children across different sections of society and bridge the gap between quality education and digital access. We are delighted to collaborate with the Akshaya Patra foundation which has been working relentlessly to boost meal programmes for school children in India. Our partnership with them is a significant step towards making a lasting impact on the development of children’s welfare through education and well-being. The cornerstone of our philosophy is centered around bringing a tangible impact to our existing education ecosystem, and we are honoured to have partnered with the foundation and strengthen our social impact initiative, Education for All.”

Shridhar Venkat, CEO, Akshaya Patra Foundation said, “We firmly believe that digital inclusiveness can help in creating a world where children from economically weaker sections do not have to forfeit opportunities because of affordability or accessibility issues. This collaboration with BYJU’S is our attempt to bridge the digital divide and further digital inclusiveness by providing children good quality, modern education free of cost.”

