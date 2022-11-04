BYJU's Ropes in Lionel Messi as its Global Brand Ambassador for 'Education For All' Initiative

Indian ed-tech start-up, BYJU’s has roped in football superstar Lionel Messi as its global brand ambassador for its “Education for All” social initiative. Messi’s engagement with BYJU’s is expected to enhance the visibility of the ed-tech firm overseas as football has billions of fans worldwide. Moreover, Messi has a massive presence on social media with over 370 million followers on Instagram alone.

The company announced its partnership with the Argentine via a statement, acknowledging the footballer’s global appeal. “This association with one of the world’s most popular sportspersons is in sync with the expanding global footprint of BYJU’s and its commitment to making education accessible, equitable, and affordable for all”, read the company’s statement.

Byju’s announcement comes on the eve of the FIFA World Cup 2022 which will be held in Qatar. Byju’s arrangement with Messi comes at a time when its investors are pressuring the company to undertake strict cost-cutting after it posted the biggest-ever loss for an Indian start-up in FY21 of Rs 4,589 crore. However, Byju’s has doubled down in its advertising and promotional activities as it has signed up to be the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup.

Interestingly, co-founder Byju’s Raveendran is known for his love of football. Messi has also been long associated with the cause of education. The football legend has worked with UNICEF in the past and also runs his own charitable organization, Leo Messi Foundation, which invests in education and healthcare services which cater to underprivileged children.

It is worth mentioning that Byju’s is involved with other high-profile sponsorships as well. The edtech major is also associated with the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. It became the lead sponsor of the Indian cricket team in 2019. Earlier, BYJU’s had earlier roped in actor Shah Rukh Khan as its ambassador. Meanwhile, Byjus has recently laid off 2,500 employees.

