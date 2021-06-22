CA Aspirants Write to Chief Justice, Seek Opt-Out Option, Additional Attempt in Exams

About 6,000 students set to appear for Chartered Accountancy (CA) exams have written a letter to Chief Justice NV Ramana. Candidates are seeking an opt-out option in the CA exams scheduled to be held from July 5. Students demand that those who wish to skip the exam should be given an opt-out option with carry-forward benefits.

Further, in the letter written to CJI, students also demand an additional attempt for those who failed to appear for exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students also seek an extension of old course attempts.

About three lakh students are set to appear for CA exams held by ICAI. Students claim that they have made several requests to the exam organizing body - ICAI - but to no avail. “The institute has failed to address these concerns in totality," the group of students said in the letter.

During the whole pandemic situation for the past 1.5 years, it has been a “standard practice of the institute" to provide students with an opt-out option but to “utter surprise the institute has failed to do so this time when the severity and effects of this virus brought the whole nation and its healthcare sector down in its knees," read the letter.

Students also claim that at the time of the May 2020 exam cycle, responding to a PIL, SC had “strongly objected for not providing opt-out" and hence a similar decision should be taken this year too.

Meanwhile, ICAI has issued guidelines for students appearing for exams. The ICAI has asked students to submit the Covid-19 positive RTPCR report issued by the Government recognized laboratory. Candidates having fever higher than usual will not be allowed to enter the exam centre. ICAI claims to have set up exam centres in 192 districts to ensure candidates do not have to travel for the exams. ICAI in the official statement said, “Adequate measures are being taken for the safety of all without compromising the high standards, sanctity, and fairness in the conduct of the examination."

