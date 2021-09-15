CA Candidates Who Lost Parents Due to COVID-19 Need Not Pay Course Fee: ICAI

Candidates who have lost any parent during the Covid-19 pandemic need not pay the CA course fee, the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) has informed. The candidates while registering in the CA course need to submit the relevant documents while filling the registration form at icai.org. This scheme is applicable from April 1 2020 to March 31, 2023.

The registration fee of CA course at all levels including Information Technology (IT) and Orientation Course (OC), ICITSS, AICITSS, Advanced Information Technology (Advanced IT) and Management and Communication Skills (MCS) course candidates would be exempted from paying the fees.

Further, they will also need to provide the death certificate and identity proof of their parent(s) which needs to be duly attested.

“No fees would be paid by such students at the time of provisional registration in the course in which they are applying. Further, while scrutinizing the application form, if it is found that Student was not eligible for exemption of registration fee, the forms so submitted by the student will be rejected," the ICAI said in its official notice.

Meanwhile, the CA final result 2021 for July exams were announced on September 13. Nandini Agarwal from Madhya Pradesh scored 614 out 800 to secure the top rank. A total of 83,606 candidates had appeared for the CA final examinations this year.

