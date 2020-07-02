CA Exam 2020: ICAI Mulling to Cancel Chartered Accountancy July-August Exams Due to Covid-19 Crisis

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to cancel Chartered Accountancy (CA) exams 2020 which are scheduled to be held between July and August due to rising cases of novel coronavirus across the country.

The ICAI will inform the Supreme Court about its final decision on July 10 after consulting with all states. "It is mindful of spike in Covid-19 cases in various states and might not go ahead with exam," said the ICAI.

According to media reports, the ICAI had received several emails and requests from candidates regarding cancellation of exams due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The ICAI had given a chance to students to 'opt-out' of the exams and carry forward their candidature to November 2020 exams. However, students staged a protest and a petition was filed in the Supreme Court challenging the ICAI's decision.