CA Final 2020 Admit Card, Exam Dates Announced; Here’s Everything You Need to Know

After multiple pushes and rescheduling, the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has issued a notice to alert the candidates that the Final CA admit card will be released on November 1, while the final exams will be held between November 21 and December 14.

Along with this, they have also revealed that the candidates have an option to opt-out. It shall be contingent upon the fact whether the centres and place of residence of the student which turn out to be the containment zones during the exam dates. In such a case, the candidates will not lose any of the benefits they have and things like fee payment will simply be carried over to the next year- the May 2021 examination cycle.

Initially, Group 1 exams were scheduled for May 2, 4, 6, 9 then shifted to July 29, 31, and August 3, 5. Whereas Group 2 was slated for May 11, 13, 15, 17 and later postponed to August, 7, 9, 11, 14.

Now the final dates have been revealed as:

Group 1- November 21, 23, 25, 27

Group 2- November 29, December 2, 4, 6, 8

Important Announcement November 2020 Examinations - Admit Card and Opt Out Window For more details please visithttps://t.co/8jztxOhoJr pic.twitter.com/CLMHVjKlE4 — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) October 23, 2020

The admit card for CA Final will be made available at icaiexam.icai.org. The same can be accessed using application number of the candidate and their password. The login and password is the same as created during the time of registration.

Here is how to access admit card -

Step 1: Visit at icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Click on the login window towards the right side on the menu bar

Step 3: Input login and password. For any troubles, click on ‘forgot password’

Step 4: Click on ‘view admit card’ which will then allow you to download a PDF

As the student must be aware, they need to download and secure their admit card as they will not be allowed to sit for the exam without it. The admit card will not be sent by post so the only way to access it is download a soft copy and then print it out.

Once you have the admit card, make sure it matches everything correctly. Check the name, signature, and photograph. Though rare, sometimes there can be a mismatch or mix-up that results in wrong information. Do not panic in case of any discrepancy.

If there is a mistake with the photograph/signature, get it attested by a member of the institute for the correct one.

For any other discrepancies (exam location, address, information, etc), you contact here: 0120 3054 851, 852, 853, 835 and 0120 4953 751, 752, 753 and 754 or email at final_examhelpline@icai.in.

On the day of examination, candidate must carry a valid government identity proof and at least two-three stamp-sized photographs, along with the admit card. The photograph should not be different from the attested letter in case of wrong admit card photo. Two photographs are required to be pasted in the attendance sheet.