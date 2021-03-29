CA Final Qualifying Candidates Can Apply for ICAI Membership to Become CAs

Students who have passed the final exams for Chartered Accountancy (CA) are now eligible to become chartered accountants (CA). Students who wish to take the ICAI’s CA membership can apply from at the official website, eservices.icai.org. The fee payment option for the same will conclude on March 31 for the year 2021-22. Qualified candidates after getting the membership will be eligible to prefix “CA" to their names.

Important Announcement - CA Students who have passed their Final Examination & are eligible to become Chartered Accountants can apply for Membership immediately which would be effective from 1st April 2021. To Apply - https://t.co/wRxTagOw5l @JambusariaNihar @drdebashismitra pic.twitter.com/i7eqStmTyC— Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) March 26, 2021

“Accountants can apply for Membership immediately which would be effective from April 1," ICAI said in an official statement.

From this year onwards, the ICAI CA final year students will be eligible to seek admissions to PhD courses and apply for UGC NET. The UGC has recently given a nod to ICAI’s proposal of considering CA qualification at the level of a postgraduate degree.

The ICAI CA final results were declared recently. Chennai’s Bishal Timsina has topped ICAI’s CA final exam in the old course with 479 marks out of 800 and Bhramar Jain from Raipur has got All India Rank 1 in CA finals new course with 611 marks out of 800.

Meanwhile, ICAI CA IPC May exams will begin from May 22 and group II will be held on May 31, June 2, and 4. CA intermediate May exams group-1 will begin from May 22 and group-II from May 21. For the CA final course, the group-I exam will be held from May 21 and group-II from May 30 onwards.