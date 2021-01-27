ICAI CA November Exams 2020: Final Results to be Announced On February 1; Check Details Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the CA results for the November session on February 1. The announcement was made on Twitter by Dhiraj Kumar Khandelwal, Chairman, Committee on Public Finance & Accounting Standards for Local Bodies (CPF&ASLB), ICAI. Candidates who have appeared for any of the CA Exams - Foundation, Intermediate and Final will be able to check their results on the official website - http://www.icai.org/. They will be required to login to the ‘candidate’s portal’ using their roll number and PIN or registration number to view the result.

Dear students ;CA results will be announced in 1st week of feb and that should Start with CA final on 1st February. https://t.co/GVSKrzPu3X — DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) January 25, 2021

However, no official notification regarding the dates for the declaration of results has been made on its ICAI's website.

The November session exams were conducted from November 21 to December 14, 2020. The foundation course exam was held from December 8-14, final course exam from November 21 to December 6, and the intermediate exam was conducted from November 22 to December 7. As many as 31,500 CA aspirants opted out of the November session of the exam due to various reasons. A of the total of 4.7 lakh students had registered for the exams. Two-thirds of the candidates who opted-out chose the additional attempt offered by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in January and the remaining 11,687 candidates have opted for the May session.

Meanwhile, CA January Exam 2021 has started on January 21 and will end on February 7.

Here are the steps to view the CA Results 2020 when they are announced:

Step 1: Visit http://www.icai.org/

Step 2: Click on CA November Result 2020 link available on the home page and select your course.

Step 3: Fill the login details and captcha to proceed.

Step 4: Click on check result to view the CA 2020 result.