CA Final Results 2020 to Be Announced Today at icaiexam.icai.org; Know How to Check

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to announce the CA Final exam (old course and new course) results for the November 2020 session today on February 1. The result will be available on its official websites - icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in, and caresults.icai.org. According to the official notification shared by the institute for CA Final exam results 2020, the All India Merit list will be released too with the declaration of results. The top 50 rankers from across the country will be announced in the merit list.

Here are the steps to view the CA Final Results 2020 on the website:

Step 1 : Visit http://www.icai.org/.

Step 2: Click on the link that says CA November Result 2020 link on the home page and select your course.

Step 3: Fill the login details using your registration number or PIN no along with your roll number and captcha to proceed.

Step 4: Proceed on to check the CA 2020 result.

ICAI also has provision for students to receive the CA Final exam result 2020 via SMS.

Here are the steps to avail the CA Final Results 2020 result through SMS:

Step 1: For old course or new course results through SMS candidates need to type:

For Final Examination Result (Old Course) 2020- One needs to type CAFNLOLD (space) the six-digit roll number. e.g. CAFNLOLD 123456

For Final Examination Result (New Course) 2020- Candidate should write CAFNLNEW (space) their roll number, e.g. CAFNLNEW 123456

Step 2: Send the message to 57575

Here is the official notification regarding the release of CA Final Results 2020

The November session exams were conducted from November 21 to December 14 last year.

Meanwhile, the dates for the declaration of CA Intermediate results and CA Foundation Results are yet to be announced.