The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to release the ICAI CA Foundation December Result 2022 tomorrow, February 3, 2023. ICAI, in an official notice, announced that the results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in December last year are expected to be declared on Friday, February 3. Candidates who appeared for the foundation examination can download the results from the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in December 2022 is likely to be declared on Friday, the 3rd February 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in,” reads the official notice.

Important Announcement - Results of the Post Qualification Course Examinations ([ISA] Assessment Test, International Taxation Assessment Test & Insurance & Risk Management) are likely to be declared on Friday, 3rd February 2023Detailshttps://t.co/UJVBYs7SU8 pic.twitter.com/xG8tuwC21q— Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) February 2, 2023

To access the CA Foundation December result online, candidates will have to enter their registration number or PIN number along with their roll number at the result link on the official website.

The CA Foundation December result will display the name of the candidate, roll number, passing status, marks obtained, and overall score.

ICAI CA Foundation December Result 2022: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org

Step 2: Click on the link designated for CA Foundation December result. The link will be under the ‘Announcements’ section.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials on the new page and click submit.

Step 4: The CA Foundation December result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save and download the CA Foundation results

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the ICAI CA Foundation Result for future references.

The CA Foundation exam for December 2022 was held between December 14 to December 20 by the ICAI. It was scheduled to take place at various exam centres across the country. The Chartered Accountants foundation exam comprised four papers that is Papers 1, 2, 3, and 4.

Papers 1 and 2 were held from 2 PM to 5 PM and Papers 3 and 4 were scheduled to take place from 2 PM to 4 PM. The Institute has earlier announced the Chartered Accountants Inter and Final results. For more updates and information, candidates must keep checking the official page of ICAI.

