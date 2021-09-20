CA Inter Topper Wouldn't Stop at Rank 1, Now Aims at Cracking MBA, Work Abroad

Mumbai-based Priti Nandan Kamat has secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the ICAI Chartered Accountant (CA) Intermediate exam for July session 2021 in the old course, the results of which were announced on September 19. She scored 388 out of 700 or 55.43 per cent. But Priti is in no mood to stop just at CA. After her CA, she aims to do an MBA and simultaneously complete the Test of Proficiency in Korean (TOPIK).

“I want to finish MBA in India and want to go to South Korea and work there for Samsung. I have always been interested in the Korean language and that way my resume would be more diverse. It would expand my profile. Once I become a CA, the concepts or accountancy will be clear, and in MBA I will get a conception of how management system works," Priti told News18.com.

When asked about her preparation strategy, she explains online classes are not enough and one must help themselves to score well. During physical classes, one has to go to the centre and learn but in the case of online classes, “you can watch anytime thus making you very relaxed and that’s not good. You have to evaluate yourself to know where you stand. Never aim for an AIR as in that way, you would be putting more pressure on yourself," she adds.

Once online classes for CA are over, it is all about self-study, says Priti. “When you go for online classes, you become completely dependent on them and you tend to forget that you have to study on your own."

Claiming that online classes can make on complacent the topper said, “Covid-19 taught me that I need to manage my own studies. I created a timetable and stick to it. It needed efforts and self-motivation."

“Focussed study is the main key. I prepared theory lessons in the morning when I was still with a fresh mind and left all practical and tax-related studies for the afternoon and night," said Priti. She has pursuing CA after having graduated from Tempo College of College and Economics in Goa.

Her mother is a cost management accountant and works with the Aditya Birla Group, her father has a manufacturing business unit. “My mother has been helping me with my studies. During Covid-19, there were no physical classes and online lectures are not sufficient to clear out doubts. So, she would help me with my preparations. They both have been a big support," she added.

