CA November 2020 Exams: ICAI to Release Admit Card at 11 pm Today; Check How to Download

CA November 2020 Exams | The Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) on Sunday said that it will release CA exams November 2020 admit card at 11 pm today. Candidates, who will be appearing for the exam, can download their admit cards from the official website at icai.org.

In a notification issued today, the ICAI said, ""Admit card for CA November 2020 examinations will be uploaded tonight i.e November 1, 2020, at 11 pm."

Important Announcement November-2020 CA Examinations - Admit card For details please visithttps://t.co/nFlqE4v0S9 pic.twitter.com/mfCNBoauR6 — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) November 1, 2020

The CA November exams will be conducted as per schedule from November 21. The ICAI had announced the revised schedule for the November CA exams on October 13. The exams will be held adhering to COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government. The ICAI is working to ensure that the exams are conducted safely without any hassles.

CA November 2020 Exams: How to download admit card -

Step 1: Visit the official website at icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads 'download ICAI CA November admit card 2020'

Step 3: A new page will appear on the display screen

Step 4: Enter your credentials and login

Step 5: ICAI CA November admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen. Download it

Here's the schedule for CA exams November 2020:

CA Foundation course exams will take place from December 8 to December 14. CA Intermediate (IPC) course exams for group-I will be conducted from November 22 to November 28, while papers for CA IPC group II will be held from December 1 to December 5.

CA Intermediate course exam under the new scheme group I will be held from November 22 to November 28, while papers for group II will be conducted from December 1 to December 7.

Final course under the old scheme group-I exams will take place from November 21 to November 27. The group II papers will be conducted from November 29 to December 6.

Final course examinations under the new scheme for group-I will be held from November 21 to November 27, while the papers for group-II will take place from November 29 to December 6.