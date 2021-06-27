CA Students Write to PM Modi, Seek Postponement of Exams

As many as 6000 students of Chartered Accountancy (CA) have written a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking seeking postponement of the CA exams this year till all the students are vaccinated. The exams are scheduled to be held from July 5 to 20.

“CA Students who are going to appear in these exams fall in age group of 18-23 and it will be injustice with these students as well as their family members also if they are pressurized to appear in these 15 Days long physical exams without giving them opportunity to vaccinate themselves," the letter read.

It further added that since it will be the first all India level post the second wave of Covid-19, over three lakh students will be appearing in these exams from across the country and “majority of them are not even vaccinated with at least single dose of vaccine."

The letter also highlighter references about Niti Aayog’s Chief Dr VK Paul statement saying “vaccination is the only key to go back to normal” as well as PM Modi’s address to the nation stating vaccination for all those above 18 years.

The students pointed that they do not seek cancellation but postponement for the time being. “We students want to request our country’s most popular and students friendly Prime Minister sir to kindly take suo moto cognizance in this matter and allow us postponement for some days so that we students can appear in exams without any fear of chances of losing lives on our near and dear ones," the letter concluded.

Earlier, several CA students had also written a letter to Chief Justice NV Ramana seeking opt-out option in the CA exams. The students demanded that those who wish to skip the exam should be given an opt-out option with carry-forward benefits. They also demanded an additional attempt for those who failed to appear for the exams due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

