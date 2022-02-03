Cabinet Secretariat is Hiring Graduates, Salary Rs 44,900, Know how to Apply

The Cabinet Secretariat at the government of India has invited applications to fill 38 vacant posts of Deputy Field Officer (GD) in various languages. Candidates can send their applications via post by March 4. Each candidate can apply for only one post of Deputy Field Officer (GD) from the list of 9 languages mentioned in the notification — Balochi, Bhasa, Burmese, Dari, Dzonkha, Dhivehi, Kachin, Russia, and Sinhala.

There are two vacancies for Bhasa language and eight for Russian. For the rest of the languages, there are four vacancies each. The detailed recruitment notification is available at davp.nic.in.

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Age limit: In order to be eligible to apply, the candidate must be between 21 and 30 years of age.

Educational qualification: The candidate also must have a bachelor’s degree with a specified language as the subject or a bachelor’s degree in any discipline with either a two-years diploma in specified language or native language proficiency in the specified language.

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Take a printout of the application form on an A-4 sized paper.

Step 2: Fill all the necessary details in English capital letters using black and blue ink only and do not leave any column blank.

Step 3: Attach self-attested copies of the certificates and two self-attested recent passport size colour photograph with name and DOB on the back, with the application form.

Step 4: The envelope containing the application form and documents must be clearly superscripted as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF DEPUTY FIELD OFFICER (GD)”.

Step 5: The envelope has to be sent through ordinary post to Post Bag No 001, Lodhi Road Head Office, New Delhi – 110003.

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The selection process includes a written examination and an interview. The examination will have two written papers of 2 hours and have a weightage of 100 marks each. The written examination will be followed by an interview which will have a weightage of 40 marks.

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Salary

Upon successful selection, the candidate can draw a minimum salary of Rs 44,900 along with allowances as per government rules.

