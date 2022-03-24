Cabinet Secretariat is Hiring Trainee Pilots, Salary Up to Rs 56,100

The Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India, has invited applications for the recruitment of trainee pilot (group ‘A’ gazetted). This recruitment drive will fill up six posts in the organisation. The last date to apply is April 29. Candidates must note that they have to apply through offline mode only. The registration forms can be downloaded at davp.nic.in.

Cabinet Secretariat Trainee Pilot Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates who want to apply should be between 20 to 30 years of age.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have 50 per cent marks or above in class 12 or equivalent with a valid commercial pilot license or helicopter pilot commercial license from DGCA.

Cabinet Secretariat Trainee Pilot Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Step 1. Go to the official website of Cabinet Secretary

Step 2: Download the form in A-4 size paper. Since the form has to be filled offline, so keep your documents ready in an envelope

Step 3. Note that the application form, to be typed on A-4 sized paper, should be filled in English capital (block) letters using black or blue ink only.

Step 4. Make sure the envelope contains the application along with requisite certificates and two self-attested recent passport size colour photographs with name and date of birth on the back. It should be clearly superscribed as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF TRAINEE PILOT”.

Step 5. It must be send the post through to the following address at Post Bag No. 3003, Lodhi Road Head Post Office, New Delhi-110003

Cabinet Secretariat Trainee Pilot Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

In the first round, candidates will be selected on the basis of their marks obtained in subjects namely, air navigation, air regulation, air meteorology, technical general and technical specification in Flight Crew License Examination (FCLE), conducted by Central Examination Organisation of Director General Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Marks scored in FCLE out of maximum 500 marks in the said subjects will be divided by 5 and the figure obtained would be treated as written score out of maximum 100 marks. The final selection will be based on marks obtained in FCLE, pilot aptitude related psychometric test and interview carrying 25 marks.

“Applications of all the eligible candidates will be arranged in the order of merit as per marks secured in the said FCLE. Out of eligible candidates, only five times the number of vacancies will be called for interview, as per merit," reads the official notice.

Cabinet Secretariat Trainee Pilot Recruitment 2022: Salary

Selected candidates will get a pay of Rs 56,100 and allowances as per CCS (RP) Rules, 2016.

