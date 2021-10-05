CAG Invites Applications for Clerk, Accountant and Auditor Jobs Under Sports Quota

The Indian Audit and Accounts Department (IA&AD) and Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) have invited applications from sportspersons for filling up positions of clerk, auditors and accountants under sports quota.

The notification for the positions of clerk, auditor and accountant was issued on October 2 by the offices of IA&AD and CAG. According to the notification the positions will be filled under sports quota.

The notification states that the offices of IA&AD and CAG are inviting male cricketers and footballers to fill the position. While, male and female players of badminton and table tennis can also apply for the posts.

As per the notification the IA&AD and CAG will be filling a total of 199 vacancies. The applicants have to apply offline. The applicants can download the form from the official website of CAG (https://cag.gov.in/).

As per IA&AD and CAG notification after filling up the form applicants will have to mail their application at the address provided in the issued notification.

An applicant applying for an auditor or accountant position will have to have a graduate degree from any recognised college or university. While applicants applying for clerk should be 12th pass.

An applicant applying under the sports quota should have represented a state or the country in senior or junior level. Sportsmen who have represented their universities can also apply for the position.

As per the notification, an applicant’s age should not be less than 18 years and not more than 27 years.

A total of 125 vacancies will be filled for accountant and auditor posts. The notification further states that 74 vacant positions of clerks will be filled under the sports quota.

An accountant or an auditor will be in level 5 pay matrix and will be under the pay slab of Rs 5200 to Rs 20200 along with Rs 2800 grade pay. While a clerk will be hired as a level 2 pay matrix employee and will be under the pay slab of Rs 5200 to Rs 20200 and will have a grade pay of Rs1900.

