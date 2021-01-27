CAG Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For 10,811 Auditor, Accountant Posts

The office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in New Delhi is seeking applications for 10,811 posts across the country. The vacancies have been posted for the position of Accountants and Auditors. All the eligible and interested candidates can apply till February 19, 2021, at the official website- cag.gov.in. It is to be noted that the application forms will be accepted in an offline mode only.

These posts require a bachelor's degree from a recognised university and proficiency in the relevant local language. “Language proficiency for the language specified is to be tested for the State in which vacancies exist and recruitment is to take place, in the office of State Accountants General,” the notice read.

Candidates with a Bachelor's degree can apply for vacant posts in CAG. Apart from this, candidates are eligible to apply even if they have an equivalent qualification. For more information related to the qualification, the candidates must check the notification here.

CAG Recruitment 2021: Steps To Follow

Go to CAG's official website- cag.gov.in

After this, click on the recruitment notification

Read the information related to the job

If you are eligible for this post, download the application form

Fill the application form and send it to the address given below.

All the applications have to be sent by Speed Post at “Shri V S Venkatanathan, Asstt. C &AG (N), O/o the C&AG of India, 9, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, New Delhi- 110124.”

CAG Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Candidates should be between 18 years to 27 years old. “Nothing in these rules shall affect reservation, relaxation of age limit and other concessions required to be provided for the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes, ex-servicemen and other special categories of persons, in accordance with the orders issued by the Central Government from time to time in this regard as applicable to persons employed in the Indian Audit and Accounts Department,” the notification mentioned.

CAG Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale

After appointment to the post of CAG Auditor, Accountant, all the selected candidates will be provided a salary of Comptroller and Auditor General of India Level-5 (Rs 29200 to Rs 92300).