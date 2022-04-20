Calcutta High Court Directs Schools not to Deny Promotion to Students Over Fee Payment

Calcutta High Court directs schools not to deny promotions for students over fee payment. The court directed the private schools to allow the students for attending classes even if their fees are outstanding. The court on Tuesday issued the order dismissing the notice of a reputed school in South Kolkata. The court rejected the notice dated April 9.

The court also reiterated its earlier direction that all students will be allowed to join the higher class in the new sessions and will be provided normal educational facilities.

The school has issued a notice to the effect that if there is no due, the school will not be allowed the students enter. The court dismissed the notice. The court said that all students should be allowed to enter the school from Wednesday. The Special Joint Officer will consider the fees. The report has to be submitted to the court by June 6.

Special joint officers can take police help to maintain law and order. All court orders must be posted on the notice boards of all private schools. All complaints from all parties must be reported to the Special Joint Officers.

Earlier, the court had issued the same order to private schools. But the school authorities did not listen to it. Students were barred from entering the school. Notice is given. It is said that if you do not pay the fee, you will not be allowed to enter the school. The court also noted allegations by a body of parents that numerous students have been debarred from joining classes on the ground that their fees remain unpaid. It had earlier directed that to ensure schools do not suffer any deficiency in funds, joint special officers appointed by it would go into the dispute regarding fee liability and come to a decision in the matter.

Even the gates of five private schools in Kolkata were locked on the pretext of law and order. The court also ordered the withdrawal of the notice. In addition, the court appointed a special officer to settle the fees problem of 145 private schools. A division bench of Justice Indraprasanna Mukherjee and Justice Mausumi Bhattacharya directed to submit the report by June 6.

