Calcutta Medical College Students Demand Union Election, Hold Protests, Case Filed in HC

Students of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital gheraoed teachers and principal for more than 40 hours demanding students’ union election. The election did not take place for the last seven years in the medical college. Junior doctors of the college staged a demonstration against the state health department’s decision to postpone students’ union elections.

Services at the medical institution, including the outpatient department were affected due to the protests, which started on Monday evening. Junior doctors held a sit-in outside hospital superintendent Dr Anjan Adhikari’s chamber, demanding that elections be conducted immediately. A case has been filed in the Calcutta High Court regarding this issue.

The principal, and other teachers of the medical college remained under siege throughout the night. Adhikari said that he has been confined inside his chamber, along with many others, including principal Indranil Biswas, for at least 30 hours. “They (agitating students) are like my own children. It’s true that I have been held up in my chamber with several others for more than 30 hours, but I will not call the police," Dr Adhikari said.

The principal of the medical college said, “Many people are falling sick. Some held up are above 50 years of age." Sources in the health department said its secretary NS Nigam has been informed about the protest.

The mid-night agitation, however, was later withdrawn. The students have also said that if election is not declared then they will go on hunger strike. The Calcutta Medical College will likely declare election by 1.30 pm today.

Lawyer Suman Sengupta sought permission to file a case to keep medical services normal. A case of police inaction has been filed in the bench of Justice Rajashekhar Mantha. The case is likely to be heard today.

The protestors have claimed that students’ election have not been held after 2016. It was slated to be held on December 22 this time but the students said they were later informed that there will be no student council elections. The medical students objected to the same and began a sit-in protest. As a result of the overnight siege, many department heads allegedly fell ill but the protestors allegedly did not listen to them.

— with PTI inputs

