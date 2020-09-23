Calcutta University Announces BA, BSc Semester-1 Results, Check at wbresults.nic.in

The Calcutta University on Wednesday released the BA and BSc first semester results for honours, general and major examination. Those who appeared for the exams can check their results by visiting the official website of West Bengal Examination Results 2020 at wbresults.nic.in.

The results have been announced for programmes that come under choice based credit system (CBCS).

Calcutta University Result 2020: How to check results

Step 1: Visit the website of West Bengal Examination Results 2020 at wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for B.A. and B.Sc. Semester-I results

Step 3: Enter roll number and click on submit button

Step 4: Result will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it

Students should check their results carefully and ensure that all the information printed on it are correct. Sometimes, it happens that marks in one or two papers are missing or scores are well below expectations, in such cases, they should immediately contact the authorities concerned.

The Calcutta University few days ago declared results of B.A. and B.Sc part 1 and 2 supplementary examination 2019 under 1+1+1 system. Earlier this month, it announced the first semester results of B.Com. honours, general and major examination 2019. This exam was also conducted for CBCS.

In light of prevailing COVID-19 situation, the university has decided to provide three hours to students for writing answers from home in online final semester examinations. This is applicable for students of both undergraduate and postgraduate course. Earlier, the varsity announced that students would be given 24 hours to write exam from home. The final semester online exam will be conducted from October 1 to 18.

“It has been decided that students in both UG and PG levels will write their papers in three hours. To address any possible network glitches, half an hour to one hour time will be allotted,” reported PTI quoting an official.