Calcutta University BA, BSc First Semester Results Announced at wbresults.nic.in; How to Check

Calcutta University Result 2020 | The University of Calcutta announced results for the first semester of the Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc) courses today, October 23. The Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) students enrolled in the BA and BSc courses can check their first semester results on its official website at wbresults.nic.in.

The Calcutta University semester-I result was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On September 10, the University announced results of Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) first semester examination results. Whereas, B.Com third and fifth semester results were announced in July.

Calcutta University Result 2020 Direct Link

University students who appeared for the Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSC) courses semester exams can follow these simple steps mentioned below to view and download their first semester results online.

Students are advised to keep their admit card handy as their roll number details will be required to access as login credentials and check the results.

Here's how to check the results -

Step 1: Visit the official website at wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Now, right click on link - B.A/B.Sc. Semester -I (Honours/General/Major) Examination - 2019 (Under CBCS)

Step 3: A new page will appear on your device

Step 4: Type in the basic details like roll number, date of birth

Step 5: Calcutta University Result 2020 will appear on your screen

The University has advised the students to go through their scorecard carefully and verify the details. In case that some students may find any discrepancies or errors, they can contact the university office. The online results are only provisional results, students can collect the original documents from the Universities administration office as and when they are available. The University will notify about issuing hard copies at a further date.