Calcutta University Releases BA, BSc Results

The University of Calcutta has released the results of odd semester examinations of BA and BSc (Honours/ General/ Major) on its website on Monday. Students of semesters I, III and V who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official website. This online result provided should not be treated as the final result. The final mark sheet will be given by the Calcutta University. Students have to score minimum passing marks to qualify the exam.

Calcutta University BA, BSc results 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Candidates have to visit the official website

Step 2: Now, you have to click on the Calcutta University Result link

Step 3: Then enter a 12-digit roll number without using any hyphens

Step 4: Click on the search button

Step 5: Your mark sheet will be displayed which can be downloaded for future reference

In case any student is not satisfied with the marks allotted by the university in theory papers, he/ she can appear for a re-exam. A candidate has to apply for re-examination to the Controller of Exam (COE) within 15 working days from the date of publication of the result.

Candidates who want their papers to be rechecked can also do so by applying through the official website of the university. For this, a candidate has to pay a fee of Rs 500 per paper to be rechecked within 15 days of the declaration of the mark sheet.

In case, a student wishes to obtain a photocopy of the evaluated answer sheet, they can do so by applying to the COE. The application for the same has to be submitted in the format available on the website within 15 working days of the declaration of the result. For this too, candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 500 per answer script.

