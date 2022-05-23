Calcutta University Students Protest Demanding Online Exams, Claim Syllabus Incomplete

Days after Calcutta University-appointed a panel to discuss conducting UG and PG semester exams offline, scores of university students have raised objection about the move. Several students on Friday also held a protest outside the University’s College Street campus demanding online exams. Following this, many have also take to Twitter to raise their demands.

With hashtags like #wewantonlineexams, several students tagged State Chief minister Mamata Banerji and other education department officials demanding online exams instead of offline.

We get only 2.5 months instead of 6 for these THE HUGE SYLLABUS All universities still did not declare the mode of examination Even our colleges didn’t complete the syllabus SO WE WANT ONLINE EXAM #WeWantOnlineExams#OnlineExamForAllSemester@MamataOfficial @basu_bratya — Pritam babu (@pritamdasdey) May 21, 2022

Our upcoming even semester exam should be in online Mode.. syllabus not completed fully in 1.5-2 month .. and we don’t have proper study material or books .. please Calcutta University don’t spoil our bright future it’s s humble request 🙏 please#WeWantOnlineExams #cuonlineexa — Pritam Pal (@PritamP08507000) May 22, 2022

We, the students that come under Calcutta University, we want online exam .It is not possible to cover up the syllabus in this short span of time. it’s creating a huge pressure on us. Please help us#wewantonlineexams @MamataOfficial @basu_bratya #calcuttauniversity — Tanima Talukder (@tanima_talukder) May 21, 2022

Earlier this week, there was a violent protest and `gherao’ by a section of Rabindra Bharati University students against the decision to hold offline examinations, but the authorities refused to bow down to their demands and insisted the students would have to write their papers offline, as reported by PTI.

Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), State President Trinankur Bhattacharya told media, “A section of students have taken part in the demonstrations, but TMCP is not involved.” “In many higher educational institutions, offline classes could not be held for a greater part of 2020-21. In some places, the percentage of offline classes was 20 per cent, and in some, 30 per cent. We had left it for the respective heads of institutions to take individual decisions considering all factors,” Bhattacharya said when asked about the stand of TMCP on the issue.

CU Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakrabarty Banerjee said in a statement on Friday that chairpersons of the undergraduate boards of studies and members of the PG faculty councils separately recommended in favour of offline tests at the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) levels, but a meeting will be held with Principals of the affiliated colleges on May 27, for their views on the mode of examinations. All these views and recommendations will be placed before the Syndicate on June 3 for final consideration, she had said.

