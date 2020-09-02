Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

Calcutta University to Conduct Final Semester Exams Online from Oct 1-18

The West Bengal government had recently said the final semester exams will have to be conducted by universities between October 1 and 18 and the results will have to be published by October 31.

PTI

Updated:September 2, 2020, 7:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Calcutta University to hold exam online
Image used for representation.

Calcutta University will conduct final semester exams online from October 1 to 18, Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee said on Wednesday. Students of under graduate and post graduate level will take the exams during the period and the results will be published by October 31, she said.

"Questions will be sent to those who cannot appear for online exams via email and WhatsApp and have to submit the answers in hard copy to his/her respective institution after 24 hours," Chakraborty said. For UG students, the answer sheets will be evaluated by teachers of the same institute, unlike the previous practice of external evaluation, the change necessitated in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The West Bengal government had recently said the final semester exams will have to be conducted by universities between October 1 and 18 and the results will have to be published by October 31. "The earlier decision of the university senate (the highest decision-making body) for evaluation based on 80-20 ratio (previous semester performance and internal assessment) will not be valid any more," the V-C added.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading