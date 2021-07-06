Calcutta University To Hold Final Semester Examination Of UG And PG In Online Mode

The Calcutta University will again hold the final semester examination of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in online mode, like last year. According to reports, the notification of the examination schedule may be issued on the official website of the university- caluniv.ac.in soon. The university has sent its guidelines for online examination to affiliated colleges and begun the examination process. The final semester examinations of undergraduate courses will be held in the second week of August and the final semester of postgraduate courses in the last week of August.

The university authorities have decided that the students will take the examination from their home in online mode. The question papers will be uploaded on the university website. From there, the students will be able to download the question paper and send the answer sheet via email.

Calcutta University has asked the colleges to hold their internal assessments and other examinations by July 31.

Authorities will start the admission process of new students after the final semester examinations of undergraduate and postgraduate courses are over.

Even though the university did not hold any discussion on how the undergraduate and postgraduate admissions process will take place, various colleges have already decided on the undergraduate admission process. The reports said several colleges in Kolkata and the suburbs have planned to conduct subject-based interviews for undergraduate admissions

The University of Calcutta is one of the oldest universities in Asia and it was founded on January 24, 1857. Over 150 colleges in West Bengal are affiliated with it.

