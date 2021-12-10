Calcutta University to Hold Semester Exams Online Amid Omicron Fear

With the Omicron variant of coronavirus surfacing in various states of the country, Calcutta University has decided to hold the examinations of the first, third and fifth semesters at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels in online mode in January and February.

Calcutta University vice-chancellor Sonali Chakrabarty Banerjee said Thursday, as a new variant of COVID-19 has emerged, the syndicate at a meeting decided to conduct the tests in digital mode at present. Classes have already started at UG and PG levels, in over 150 affiliated colleges and on the university campus respectively on alternate dates, both in offline and online modes.

The VC said exams of the third and fifth semesters at UG-level and third semester at PG-level will be held in January. The first-semester exam for both undergraduate and postgraduate levels will be held in February, she said.

Students can type the answers on their smart devices and mail them to a designated address. They can also download the question papers, write the answers on papers, scan the answer sheets and mail them in the form of a PDF file. Like last year, the university will mail soft copies of the question papers to the affiliated colleges on the examination days besides uploading the questions on its website.

