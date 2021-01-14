Calcutta University to Reopen Labs for Postgraduate Students after Months of Covid-19 Shutdown

The Calcutta University (CU) will reopen for offline classes for postgraduate students to continue their laboratory works. The Science and Technology faculties of Calcutta University will resume the laboratory work for the PG students in accordance with the COVID-19 protocols and its associated social distancing norms. However, no official circular has been issued in this regard, and the university is awaiting the West Bengal Government’s nod permitting face-to-face offline classes.

The decision to reopen the laboratories of CU has been taken in accordance with the University Grants Commission’s order on reopening of universities and colleges. As per the UGC guidelines, the Commission had earlier suggested universities and colleges reduce the class size and break them into multiple sections to maintain physical distancing during the classes.

While upholding the decision of reopening the laboratories, a CU Professor of the Ballygunge Science College Campus told The Times of India, “Practical classes are essential for many courses, especially in Science and Technology faculties. It will be an injustice to students to go ahead with the teaching-learning process without holding the practical classes. In view of this, we urged the CU authorities to allow conducting practical classes in willing departments by maintaining COVID-19 protocols.”

“For the upcoming odd-semester exams, the practical exams will be conducted offline maintaining COVID-19 protocols,” the professor added.

While another professor added: “Prolonged lockdown has seriously affected the laboratory-based research activities.”

“A formal notification may be issued allowing the students willing to use the lab facilities,” the Professor added.

“Without practical classes, which are integral to the science and technology programmes, syllabus and learning will remain incomplete. As many students pursue research, the skills acquired through lab works cannot be negotiated,” explained another CU professor.

The university had earlier announced the CU odd-semester exam dates. CU will hold the odd-semester exams between March 8 and March 26, 2021.