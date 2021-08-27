Calcutta University Waives off Tuition Fee for Students Due to COVID-19

Calcutta University has waived off tuition fees for students affected due to COVID-19. The varsity in its official notice said, “This is for the information of all concerned that in view of the present pandemic situation, the University has waived off tuition fees for different semesters and it is not required for the students to pay fees for collecting the mark sheets or grade sheets of different semester examinations"

West Bengal Minister of Higher Education and School Education took to Twitter to write, “These are trying times for all. Keeping in mind the various challenges that we’re facing owing to COVID19, CalcuttaUniversity has decided to waive off tuition fees for different semesters. Under Mamata Banerjee’s compassionate leadership, we will together win this battle!"

