Calicut University Asks Students to Sign Anti-Dowry Declaration Letter During Admissions

Students, who want to take admission in colleges affiliated with Calicut University, will now have to sign a declaration letter, stating that they will neither accept nor give dowry during their marriage. Due to increasing cases of deaths due to domestic violence due to dowry, the vice-chancellor of the university has proposed to prepare the declaration letter.

The university has also issued an official notification to the principals of all the affiliated colleges regarding the same. The notice also directed the students, who have already taken admission for the 2021-22 academic year, to submit the declaration letter.

The rule will be effective from the academic session 2021-22, and it will apply to all government, aided and self-financed colleges affiliated with the university.

The letter states that students will neither give nor receive dowry “directly or indirectly". The vice-chancellor has also directed the students and parents to attach the letter with the form at the time of admission.

“At the time of admission, it is strictly directed to obtain a declaration from every student and parent, regarding demand or non-acceptance of dowry, not giving or receiving dowry directly or indirectly," the official notice reads.

According to a recent report of Statista Research Department, in 2020, nearly 7000 death related to dowry have been reported in India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here