Calicut University Exams Row: Shashi Tharoor Raises Students' Grievances With Kerala CM

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has shared the grievances of the students of Calicut University to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a recent meeting. The university students have been writing to him about the irregular gaps between their semester exams.

Tharoor shared the information through a tweet and mentioned that the CM has promised him of looking into the issue. He retweeted a student representative’s tweet and wrote, “I mentioned this example (& similar stories from other Universities across Kerala who have been writing to me) to Chief Minister during my meeting with him two days ago.”

Tharoor is a Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram constituency in Kerala, and students of the Calicut University in Malappuram were expecting the Congress leader to amplify their voice.

The student’s tweet shared by Tharoor read, “We asked for an appointment of higher education minister but never had it. Explained to her PA about our problems and all he has said is ‘we can’t do anything’.” The tweet further asked, “Who could solve the problems of students unless the honourable higher education minister couldn’t do it?”

The individual also shared a notice by the students’ representative explaining the concern of students over semester exams. In the letter, it is mentioned that the university students of the 2019-22 batch are facing two-semester exams within a month. According to the notice, the first semester results were announced after one and a half years, however, it had several discrepancies that left students confused. But the university released a new grading system without revaluation and announcing revised marks.

Students claim exams are being held without conducting proper classes or sharing study material. In their notice, students further said that the third-semester exams were concluded on November 12 and the varsity has released the fourth-semester exams schedule as well. The exams are scheduled to begin on November 29. Not only that, even the results of the second semester for the 2018-20 batch is yet to be released.

