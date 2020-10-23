Calicut University Result 2020: MBA First Semester Results Declared at uoc.ac.in

The Calicut University, Kerala on Friday released MBA first semester result. The Calicut University First Semester Result 2020 was announced by the varsity on the official website at cuo.ac.in. Those who have appeared in CU MBA first semester 2020 can check their result by using their registration number. Students clearing the MBA first semester exam will be promoted to next semester.

Candidates who will not be satisfied with their results can apply for revaluation by visiting the online portal. The varsity will provide the registration portal for revaluation soon.

CU MBA first semester result 2020: How to check -

Step 1: Visit the official website of CU at uoc.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Pareeksha bhawan tab

Step 3: A new page will open, click on the exam result tab

Step 4: Click on the link which reads I, Semester Master Of Business Administration (University Departments) Examination

Step 5: Enter the CU MBA first semester registration number and security code

Step 6: Click on Submit and check the result

Students can also check the MBA first semester result via direct link here.

How to apply for CU MBA 1st semester result revaluation -

Step 1: Click on the Pareeksha bhawan Tab at uoc.ac.in

Step 2: A new page will open, click on online registration tab

Step 3: Again a new page will open, click on the revaluation tab

Step 4: Click on the link provided for MBA first semester result revaluation

Step 5: Enter the required details and submit

The varsity will release the CU MBA first semester revaluated result after rechecking the answer sheet of the respective student. Students have to keep visiting the official website of the University for further updates.

CU has also released the M.A. Journalism And Mass Communication first Semester result on the website.