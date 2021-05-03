Calicut University UG, PG Entrance Exams 2021: Check Eligibility Criteria, Steps to Apply Here

The University of Calicut, Kerala has started the registration process for entrance exams for undergraduate and postgraduate admission for the 2021 session. The registration process started online on its official website - cuonline.ac.inand will be closed on May 10. The applicants will have to pay an application fee of Rs 480 for undergraduate programs and Rs 370 for postgraduate courses. Those who willing to apply for admission can visit the official website to check the eligibility criteria and other important details. The details are also provided below.

Calicut University admission: Eligibility criteria

For undergraduate entrance test:

1. A candidate must have passed 10+2 from a recognized board or university. Those who have appeared class 12 exam and are awaiting their result can also apply.

2. Those having the ‘Eligible for Higher Studies’ certificate issued by the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority are also eligible to apply for Humanities and Commerce programs

3. A candidate who has passed the Afsal-Ul-Ulama preliminary course can also register for Humanities and Commerce programs

For postgraduate entrance test

1. An applicant must hold a graduation degree from a recognized university/college or institute.

Calicut University admission 2021: How to apply

Students can follow these simple steps to apply for UG and PG admission

Step 1. Visit the official website of Calicut University http://cuonline.ac.in/

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link for UG/PG entrance exam 2021

Step 3. On the next page, click on new registration and fill in all the details required like name, age, gender, and other personal details.

Applicants must enter the valid phone number and mail id during the registration.

Step 4. Upload all the scanned documents like qualifying exam mark sheet, date of birth proof, and colored photograph. Submit the application form

Step 5. Pay the required application fee and save a copy of the application form for future reference

Once the application form is submitted successfully, intimidation on the registered email regarding the registration number will be sent. Candidates must save the login credentials safely for subsequent logins as they will be used to download admit cards and other details.

