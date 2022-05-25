Cambridge International Declares March 2022 Exam Series Results

Cambridge International has announced the results of its March 2022 exam series today, May 25. It has been declared for 59,450 students from more than 350 schools across the country. Mathematics, physics, chemistry, first language English and biology were the most popular Cambridge IGCSE subjects in the March exam series this year. For Cambridge International AS and A level, mathematics, physics, chemistry, economics and business emerged as the most popular subjects.

Despite the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, Cambridge IGCSE and Cambridge International AS and A level exam entries have grown by 10 per cent overall on March 2021. Individually, Cambridge IGCSE saw growth of 12 per cent with over 45,000 entries for the year 2021-22 compared to 40,895 entries last year. While Cambridge International AS and A level saw growth of four per cent with 13,833 entries for the year 2021-22 compared to 13,246 entries last year.

Meanwhile, a 13 per cent increase in entries for STEM subjects – with over 28,000 entries in total shows that students in India continue to have affinity towards these subjects.

Mahesh Srivastava, Regional Director, South Asia, Cambridge International said, “Given the challenging circumstances and disruption to education in the past two years, it has been fantastic to see such a great set of results, which is testament to the hard work and dedication of our students and teachers. Holding physical exams as per the schedule and ensuring the safety of our learners has been a great accomplishment and I would like to thank Cambridge schools for their commitment and support. I hope all of our students receiving their results today will feel encouraged to continue achieving great things in life.”

Sravani Rao, Principal, DPS International, Saket, New Delhi said: “Despite the challenges that the world has faced in the past two years, our students have shown remarkable resilience and emerged with flying colors as has been demonstrated by the results declared today. Many congratulations to each and every student and wishing them all success in their future endeavors. Although facilitators made all possible efforts to engage learners effectively during online classes, the return to physical school has been welcomed with alacrity by one and all. The fact that Cambridge International continued with physical examinations whenever possible, has given our learners a fair and impartial platform of assessment. Moreover, all the online resources made freely available by Cambridge have ensured that they lacked for nothing in their pursuit of learning. I’d like to thank Cambridge International for their unstinted support and look forward to continuing a fruitful collaboration.”

