Canada Most Preferred Study Abroad Destination for Indian Students, Australia Least: Survey

Canada is the most preferred study destination for Indian students while Australia has been dropped in popularity to come as the least favourite spot for students preferring to study abroad, reveals the latest survey conducted by WorldGrad.

The US, which has been the most opted for country, by Indian students has dropped to second place and is followed by UK. While 50 per cent of students prefer Canada due to favourable immigration opportunities, 40 per cent of students opted for the US. Australia has become the least preferred destination as intakes from India to Australia have gone down from 80,000 in 2019 to less than 40,000 in 2021.

Further, 81 per cent of the students aspire to study abroad whereas 19 per cent of students have delayed or dropped the idea of overseas education due to many reasons including Covid-19 related travel restrictions.

A majority - 95 per cent of students - believe that being vaccinated in India will make them more suitable for travel overseas while 75 per cent of those who have delayed the plans stated that financial constraints as a big factor, which have been brought on due to the economic uncertainty in the current pandemic situation.

The study conducted by WorldGrad, a tech-enabled platform surveyed over 20,000 undergraduate aspirants to gather insights on their plans of studying abroad.

It also revealed that only 5 per cent of the students have received admissions so far. While 76 per cent are either still researching their options or are in the process of application. This is due to the severe delays in board results as a result of which students have not been able to start the fall term with overseas universities and will likely go early next year.

“It was quite prominent that Covid-19 pandemic might not be in the favor of the students who wish for overseas education but I am really inspired by the stats that we got through the survey which clearly shows that a lot of students haven’t let the crises affect their dreams and still wish to continue with their plans,’’ commented Abhinav Mital, Co-founder, WorldGrad.

