Canada Student Visa Success Rate Improves After Two Years of High Rejection

For the past two years, the rejection rate for student visa applications for Canada touched an all-time high. Starting with Canada students visa rejection rate of around 35% in 2019 with the beginning of Covid-19, it further went down to 60% in 2022. Some students had a waiting period of 8 to 10 months, sometimes even more. However, there has been an improvement in the rejection rate, albeit a little slow.

According to an Indian Express report, the past few weeks have seen an increase in the acceptance of student visas for candidates who have a gap of 3 years. According to consultants, this marked improvement is because while there was a high rejection rate from Canada, students applied to other countries like the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia.

Canada is a popular choice among students moving abroad due to its quality education, friendly visa and immigration rules, and better life prospects. However, as there are a high number of applications, acquiring a visa becomes difficult. This rejection does not come out of the blue.

As per the report, a consultant from Kapurthala-based i-Can, Gurpreet Singh, said that “Earlier good profiles were being rejected but now it is not. However, the pick and choose trend is still on.” Several Indian students, mostly Punjabis, take admissions into colleges in Montreal (Quebec Province). The trend continued during the pandemic. However, during the pandemic, due to the high admission rate of international students, the government listed 10 colleges for scrutiny purposes.

The rejection rate had gone high as a result only 40 per cent of students’ application was accepted. However, there had been marginal improvement and the acceptance rate had moved to 50 to 60 per cent.

The reasons why a student visa application can be rejected include a lack of financial stability that won’t make the student able enough to support themself while studying in Canada. A lack of academic credits or scores as mentioned by the educational institution applied for and the Canadian government to get the visa approval. Other reasons also include a missing Letter of acceptance, less than accepted IELTS or TOEFL score, or inadequate documents.

