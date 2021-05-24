Canara Bank Invites Application for Chief Digital Officer, Check Steps to Apply

Canara Bank has invited applications for the recruitment of Chief Digital Officer on a contract basis for an initial period of 3 years. The interested and eligible candidates can submit their application in the offline mode along with all the required documents on or before June 30. The application proforma is attached with the detailed advertisement on the official website of Canara Bank.

Canara Bank Chief Digital Officer recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

There is only one post available for Chief Digital Officer for an initial period of three years, which is extendable for a further period as decided by the bank, subject to the annual review.

Canara Bank Chief Digital Officer recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have completed a B.E./ B.Tech degree along with MBA and Certification in Project Management (PMP).

Age limit: Candidates should be aged between 35 and50 years as on April 30, 2021.

Other essential requirements: The candidate should have a working experience of 10 years in the BFSI sector. The applicant should also be currently working in Scale IV Divisional/Chief Manager or equivalent and above post.

Canara Bank Chief Digital Officer recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of documents/certificates/ testimonials submitted by them with the application. The shortlisted applicants will be further called for personal interview/group discussion. The final selection will be done on the basis of marks secured by the candidate in the interview.

Canara Bank Chief Digital Officer recruitment 2021: How to Apply

The candidates will have to send a duly filled application as per prescribed format along with self-attested photocopies of the documents to ‘The Senior Manager Canara Bank Recruitment Cell, H R Wing Head Office, 112, J C Road Bengaluru – 560 002’ by registered post/speed post. The envelope should have “Application for Chief Digital Officer on Contract Basis” written on it.

To download the application proforma, visit the official website of Canara Bank. Click on ‘Recruitment’ under the ‘Careers’ tab and the click on “Recruitment Project - 1/2021 - Chief Digital Officer on Contract Basis”. You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the link to download the application form and take a printout of the same.

