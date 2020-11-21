Canara Bank Recruitment 2020-21: 220 Vacancies for Specialist Officers; Special Recruitment for ST Category

Canara Bank Recruitment 2020-21 has initiated once again, with the bank inviting online applications for 220 vacancies for the position of Specialist Officers along with a special recruitment drive for Schedule Tribe category. Out of the 220, 206 posts are for Scale 1 and 2 Specialist Officers, while the remaining 14 are for the post of Manager (13) and Senior Manager (1) reserved for ST candidates to clear the backlogs.

The window for online Canara Bank Recruitment 2020-21 registrations for applying for the various posts will open on November 25 and close on December 15. The online payment of Canara Bank Recruitment 2020-21 application fee has to be done within that window.

The Canara Bank Recruitment 2020-21 exam will be conducted in online mode in the month of January or February 2021. The exact date of the exam will be notified later. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the Canara bank’s official website for regular updates. According to the notification, a candidate can apply for only one post.

Check the official notification here.

Steps to apply for the Canara Bank Recruitment exam -

Step 1: Visit the Canara Bank’s website at canarabank.com

Step 2: Go to the Careers sections and click on “Recruitment”

Step 3: Click on ““Recruitment Project – 2/2020 – Specialist Officers and Special Recruitment Drive under ST Category”

Step 4: Candidates will be required to fill all the fields in the online application and upload their photograph and signature as per the guidelines

Step 5: Before pressing the “FINAL SUBMIT” button, candidates are advised to verify all the details filled in the application

Step 6: After completion of registration, candidates are advised to take a print-out of the online application An email/ SMS intimation with the Registration Number and Password generated on successful registration of the application will be sent to the candidate’s email ID and Mobile Number.

The online test will consist of 150 questions carrying 200 marks. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours. The candidates who are shortlisted for Group Discussion and Interview rounds will have to produce all the relevant documents listed in the notification for verification like Proof of Date of Birth, Certificates and Mark lists, Caste Certificate etc.