Cancel 12th Board Exams, Form Uniform Assessment Formula: Parents Association Writes to PM Modi

India Wide Parent Association has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking cancellation of offline exams for class 12 students. The parent association asked PM to intervene and form a uniform assessment formula which can be followed across the states and education boards.

Stating that “students are studying in class 12 for more than 1.5 years now," in a letter, the association has raised concerns over the physical health of students and academic losses.

The government is currently opting for a wait-and-watch approach or board exams. Class 12 exams are postponed and decisions on the same will be taken after assessing the COVID situation. For CBSE, the central govt will take note of the situation in June. However, the parent association claims that “delay in the exam will further cause anxiety, mental stress, and depression among students".

“If exams get postpone, results will also get delayed leading to academic loss, admission process or professional courses will get affected," said the letter asking the PM to form “uniform mode of assessment to save their future"

“Experts are now predicting a third wave of resurgence likely to mostly affect children and young people, and suggesting to not expose children as they are silent super spreaders and unfortunately children below 18 can not be vaccinated," the letter stated.

By conducting offline exams we will be putting “the lives of students, teachers, and other staff at risk", said the letter asking the PM to look for an alternative mode of assessing students. “Conducting offline exam is not possible now for at least a few months due to the current situation in India so govt must step in and find out an alternative for the offline exam."

Apart from the parents union, students too had asked for the cancelation of offline exams. A petition on change.org seeking an alternative mode of assessment had stated that “offline exams" or “online classes" was not justified. The petition had nearly 6 lakh signatures.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here