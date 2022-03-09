Cancel Board Exams 2022, Demand State Board Students, Trend #InternalAssessmentForAll2022

With most of the state boards and central boards having already announced the exam datesheet of the classes 10 and 12 exams this year, a large section of students has been left disappointed. The students are demanding the cancellation of offline board exams and instead are asking to find an alternative assessment method.

As per the students, since the classes were held online due to the pandemic it would be unfair to conduct the exams in the physical mode. The board exam 2022 aspirants have now taken to social media platforms with the hashtags #cancelboardexam2022 and #InternalAssessmentForAll2022.

They have also highlighted that the board exams and JEE Mains are nearby and the students would need time to prepare. Hence, they have demanded the postponement of the exams and schedule them in a way that students have enough time to prepare for each.

Do You want children to fail in both #JEEMain2022 and #boardexams2022By conducting it in the month of April?Please don’t rush to bring back your so called edu system on track we should recover slowly . @DG_NTA use some brain !!#PostponeJEEMains2022— JA (@JeeAspi01351993) March 7, 2022

Showing no response towards the students’ plea concerned over #jeemains2022 dates clashing with almost every #boardexams2022 ,just shows how reluctant our Education Ministry for students’ vulnerable condition#JEEMain #jee2022— Fact Speaker (@factcheck120) March 6, 2022

#cancelboardexam2022#InternalAssessmentForAll2022I am completely tired that 50% of the syllabus cannot be done in 2 months. Why does no one understand this sitting? I am trying for the last time please cancelled board exams…— (@Ritikve44286355) March 8, 2022

Plz cancel jk board exams we students are really depressed#cancelboardexams2022— Ansh Sharma (@AnshSha40878032) March 7, 2022

Earlier, students from as many as 15 states moved Supreme Court demanding the cancellation of the offline exams and to find an alternate assessment method for the board exams. The top court, however, dismissed the plea filed by child rights activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai and the Students Union of Odisha. Further, several academicians that canceling board exams can not be the norm.

