Cancel CBSE Board Exams: Kejriwal to Centre

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked the Centre government to cancel the CBSE Board Exams 2021. Kejriwal suggested that instead of board exams, an alternative method of assessment needs to be thought of to promote students. He suggested conducting online exams or promoting students based on internal assessment.

“6 lakh children in Delhi are going to write CBSE exams. Nearly 1 lakh teachers will be a part of it. These can become major hotspots leading to the large-scale spreading of Corona. Children’s lives & health is very important to us. I request the Centre to cancel CBSE exams," Kejriwal told the news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, news18.com has learnt that the Ministry of Education is mulling to postpone the CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Ministry of Education have held a meeting yesterday in which several aspects regarding conducting board exams were discussed. The ministry is considering postponing board exams, however, cancellation is not on cards, sources informed.

On average over 30 lakh students appear for CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams every year from all across the country. The Board has scheduled the exams to be held in May. CBSE claims to have increased the number of exam centres from 5000 to 7000 to ensure social distancing during the exams. The Board has also reduced the syllabus for board aspirants, increased the number of application-based questions to be asked in the exam. Schools across India have been closed for the most part of the academic year and classes are being held online which has lead to a large section of students and parents demanding an online exam.

