Cancel CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams: SC to Hear Plea Tomorrow

The Supreme Court will hear a plea seeking cancellation of offline board examinations for classes 10 and 12 tomorrow, February 23. The plea sought directions from all state boards, CBSE, ICSE, and NIOS to cancel offline exams and figure out an alternative method to assess the students. Advocate Prashant Padmanabhan had earlier listed the petition before Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana for urgent hearing.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said that an advance copy of the petition is served to the standing counsel for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other respondents concerned, reported PTI. The counsel, appearing for petitioner Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, mentioned the matter and requested the bench to list it urgently.

Also read| Cancel Board Exams 2022: Students Demand Alternative to Offline Exams

The counsel had said that the physical classes could not be conducted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the board exams too must be cancelled across all boards. The petition further said that state boards have remained silent over the current situation and did not take a timely decision. “The students are dissatisfied by this kind of behaviour of State government and other boards and stressed and worried about their future and career," the plea stated.

Advertisement

The petitioners also sought an improvement exam for those who will not be satisfied with the alternative assessment marks. The plea also asked to form a committee for deciding the formula of assessment of students including compartment students as well as declaring the result within a time limit.

It also asked UGC to form a committee to declare the admission dates to the colleges. It also asked to create a formula for assessment of class 12 students for admissions for who want to pursue their further studies in non-professional courses by conducting an aptitude test or other mode of assessment.

Read| JEE Main 2022: Will Having Less Than 4 Attempts Impact Your Performance?

The CBSE has decided to conduct term two board exams for classes 10 and 12 from April 26. The plea also sought an urgent interim relief has been sought from the Madhya Pradesh government as the classes and 12 board exams in the state begin from February 17.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.