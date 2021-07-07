Cancel Karnataka SSLC Exams 2021, Plea in High Court

A plea has been filed in the Karnataka High Court seeking cancelation of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 board exams. The exams are scheduled to be conducted on July 19 and 22.

The petition filed by S V Singre Gowda states that due to the pandemic situation, conducting the exams offline is not feasible and hence it needs to cancelled immediately. The plea further stated that in rural areas of the state, there is no facility to conduct classes online, hence students from these areas have not been able to attend a single class.

The Karnataka government has already cancelled the class 12 exams or second-year Pre-University College (PUC) exams. However, the class 10 SSLC exam will be conducted as these students did not appear for exams in 2020, that in class 9. The petition stated that for the SSLC students, a different solution to prepare the results be found instead of taking the written exams. It sought directed to the board to adopt similar methods that other boards have taken to prepare the results.

On July 19, exams, the SSLC exam will be held for mathematics, science, social science from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm while on July 22, the languages exam will be conducted. Both the exams will be held in multiple-choice questions (MCQ) based. The SSLC class 10 admit cards have also been released on June 29. Students have been asked to collect their admit cards from their respective schools.

A total of 8,76,581 students are going to write SSLC exams this year. The state education department has decided to increase the number of exam centres due to the pandemic and to maintain social distancing protocols. While last year the number of exam centres was 48,000, this year it will be 73,066. A maximum of twelve students will be seated per bench.

