Cancel NEET Exams: Tamil Nadu CM to PM Modi

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to cancel the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exams and all other national level entrance exams due to the pandemic situation and keeping the safety of students in mind.

Earlier, the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu cancelled the class 12 board exams. A committee headed by School Education Department’s principal secretary will be set up to decide the assessment criterion for the class 12 students. In the letter, CM Stalin said that admissions to professional, arts and science courses will be based on the marks students receive in the class 12 exams. The decision was made following several demands made by educationists, parents, teachers and medical professionals.

In a tweet, he said, “I’ve written to @PMOIndia urging him to cancel the conduct of NEET and all other national level entrance exams, keeping in mind the safety of the students, as the reasons for cancelling the class XII board exams are equally applicable to entrance exams as well." (sic)

In the letter, he wrote that due to the prevailing situation, “conducting all national level entrance exams for any professional course would be detrimental to the health and well-being of students." He further added that the exams be cancelled for the same reason the class 12 board exams have been cancelled.

Before cancelling the exams, school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi had said that assessing the marks is very important but so is the students the health. More than 7 lakh students were registered to appear for the exams.

