CancelAssamBoardExams: Students Start Social Media Campaign to Cancel Exams

After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled this year’s board examinations for class 10 and class 12 students, a few state education boards have followed suit. However, a few states are yet to decide whether to conduct the exams or not. Assam happens to be one such state. Students have started a digital campaign now under the hashtag #CancelAssamBoardExams to demand for the exam cancellation.

Several Class 12 students in Assam have urged the state government to cancel the HSLC exam conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) and HS exam under the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

Taking to Twitter, several users are asking the state government to put an end to their dilemma while others are asking the authorities to consider their health, since they are the future of society.

The National Students’ Union of India Assam (NSUI), the student wing of the Indian National Congress (INC), also promoted the digital campaign through their social media handles. Taking to Twitter, NSUI Assam mentioned how students are the future of their state and the country and if they fall prey to the deadly coronavirus and lose their lives, how can they help in developing the state.

Students are the future of our state, our country. If they fall prey to the deadly virus #COVID19, and lose their lives, how can we develop our state? Our state has no future without the students. Cancel SEBA/AHSEC exams immediately ! #CancelAssamBoardExams pic.twitter.com/bnwqdYFBXd— NSUI Assam (@NSUIAssam) June 6, 2021

Another student tweeted that conducting offline exams during a pandemic, even if it is for a shorter period of time does not ensure protection from the virus. The student urged the Assam government to not waste an academic year of thousands of students.

This is not the Time to hold offline exams. Evn if they are of shorter time period the risk is same. Please go for other methods,we dont want to waste our acedimic year.Those who are unhappy with the results can be given a chance later.#CancelAssamBoardExams— Gungun (@Gungun92360435) June 6, 2021

#CancelAssamBoardExmas Students need safety over Offline ExamsPlease support them!!— All India UNITED Parents Association (@WeUnitedParents) June 7, 2021

Last month, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) had asked all educational institutions in the state to remain closed up to May 28. The decision was taken after the state reported a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. The state government had allowed schools and colleges to conduct online classes during that time. The AHSEC had earlier postponed the higher secondary (HS) exams in the state. The HSLC or Class 10 board exams also were deferred.

