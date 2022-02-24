CancelBoardExams2022: Students Protest on Social Media Platforms, Seek Help from PM Modi

Following the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the petition seeking cancelation of board exams 2022 across CBSE, CISCE, NIOS, and state boards, students have taken to social media platforms to express their demands. The students have asked the board to adopt alternate modes of assessment like internal exams marks for students of classes 10, and 12.

They have taken to Twitter with the hashtags #ModijiHelpBoardStudents2022, #cancelboardexams2022, and #InternalAssessmemtForAll2022 and have highlighted that since classes have been taken in the online mode hence, exams too should be done that way.

“Thanks supreme court you just increased the suicide rate of students. Congratulations! Right now covering the syllabus is a much bigger problem than covid #CBSE Concept clarity is very important which is not possible in such small period of time #ModijiHelpBoardStudents2022," wrote one student. (sic)

“Even, the Honourable Supreme Court is facing Connectivity Issue, then how can we expect quality education in last 2 years in online mode? #CBSE children were home for last 2years With hardly any quality education then why asked to give Offline Boards?," wrote another.

We won’t be able to cover 100% syllabus in just 10 days , with 0 knowing 0 concepts in the subject , we are stuck in the middle of nowhere , only God can save us now , still waiting for a miracle to happen now #ModijiHelpBoardStudents2022 #InternalAssessmemtForAll2022— Naman Jain (@namanjain__14) February 24, 2022

The students are not asking for much they want a fair system - they want an (Internal Assessment) method please help them.They are not prepared for exams… #ModijiHelpBoardStudents2022 pic.twitter.com/8ESmwl2zX6— rtsrt (@Pamplona79) February 22, 2022

Why always students have to suffer?Students had a very genuine concerns but sadly in our country dress code is more important than education.#ModijiHelpBoardStudents2022— Himanshu Borah (@UrHimanshuBorah) February 23, 2022

Meanwhile, principals of various schools have supported the Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss the plea that exams were not held last year as well and this cannot become a norm. However, a section of parents have said not canceling the exams will add to the stress of students who have already been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The top court dismissed the plea seeking cancellation of offline board examinations stating such petitions give false hope to students and create confusion.

