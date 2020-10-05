Candidates Can Change GATE 2021 Exam Centre from October 28 to November 13, Read All Details Here

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay has announced the reopening of the GOAPS registration portal to provide an opportunity to the students to change the GATE 2021 exam centre preferences. The exam officials will reopen the window on October 28, 2020.

Candidates who have successfully filled the GATE 2021 application form will be able to change their exam centre preferences without paying any extra charges till November 13. As per the official notification, candidates will also be able to change their category and exam paper by paying an additional fee of Rs 500 each.

The exam officials have also extended the date to fill the GATE 2021 application form till October 7. The gate is scheduled to be conducted on Friday 5, Saturday 6, Sunday 7, Friday 12, Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 of February 2021. The exam will be conducted in two shifts from 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm. Candidates can check the GATE 2021 schedule on the official website http://gate.iitd.ac.in/.

GATE 2021 Important dates:

1. GATE 2021 application closing date (without late fee)- October 7, 2020

2. Gate 2021 application closing with late fee of Rs. 500 - October 12, 2020

3. Reopening of GOAPS Portal for Successfully Registered Candidates to change Category / City / Exam paper- October 28, 2020

4. Closing date of GOAPS Portal- November 13, 2020

5. Release of GATE 2021 admit card- January 8, 2021

6. GATE 2021 Exam date- February 5 to February 14, 2021

This year IIT Bombay has introduced new changes in the GATE. Two new subject papers. ES (Environmental Science and Engineering) and XH (Humanities and Social Sciences) in Economics / English / Linguistics / Philosophy / Psychology / Sociology has been added to the GATE 2021. The paper will be objective type and may include Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and/or Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

GATE is conducted to offer admission to the various Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/Technology/Architecture and doctoral programs in relevant branches of Arts and Science.

Various PSUs also offers the job on the basis of GATE score. For more details, candidates are requested to visit the GATE 2021 information brochure available on the official website. The GATE 2021 information brochure is also provided here -- https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-XqQ2FP5kh1vp-aQ3FhAvTqjFGp5H-IN/view