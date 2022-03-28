Candidates With Lower Marks Allegedly Selected in MPTET, Congress Calls it Vyapam Part 2

The Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET) was allegedly leaked and the students who scored low marks have been shortlisted regardless of merit, alleged candidates who appeared for the exam. Alleging anomalies in Teachers and police recruitment exams, a group of students held a protest outside the MP Professional Examination Board here on Monday.

Saurabh Vishwakarma, one of the candidates who appeared in the MP TET claimed that the March 25 question paper had leaked and other question papers could also have also been leaked. He along with many other students is demanding the cancellation of the exam.

A native of Gwalior, Madan Mohan Dohre who took the MPTET at a government school in Bhopal had claimed that he had met a middleman of Dholpur (Rajasthan) on a train after the exam who had shown him the question paper in his mobile phone.

“When mobile phones were not allowed in the exam centre, how the man get the exact question paper in his phone?", questioned Dohre. The agent quoting the agent claimed that the man said the question papers are leaked a night ahead of exams and can be accessed for Rs 4-5 lakhs.

An alleged screenshot of the question paper of the MPTET exam had gone viral on social media recently.

The candidates demanded hailing to Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Vidisha, and others, demanded a probe into the police constable recruitment exam, and wanted MP Teachers’ Eligibility Test (MPTET) to be canceled. Both the exams are conducted by MPPEB. Students staged a gherao of the MPPEB office in Bhopal and engaged in sloganeering.

A Hemlata the exam controller told the media that no written complaint has been received and some students had submitted issues verbally. If we find anomalies, we will take necessary action, she added.

Congress leader, activists booked by police

A case under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act) has been lodged against Congress spokesperson KK Mishra at AJK police station on the complaint of Laxman Singh Markam, who is posted as Deputy Secretary at CM House.

Mishra after the MPTET question paper leak had questioned how the question paper’s screenshot reached Markam’s mobile phone. On the complaint of Markam, Mishra, RTI activist Dr Anand Rai other others have been booked by the police under relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Congress turns aggressive

MPCC president Kamal Nath too jumped into the matter saying the state seems heading towards Vyapam part II. “Our leader KK Mishra questioned the role of CM House and instead of acting upon the officer, the state government booked Mishra in a case", he added.

Other Congress leaders like Digvijaya Singh, Arun Yadav and Jitu Patwari too slammed the Shivraj government over the matter.

MP Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra hit back justifying the action on the Congress leader and others saying there were attempts to defame the officer by presenting the forged screenshots of leaked paper, so the FIR was lodged.

“Our government in the past too had initiated a probe and we will do so if any request comes, he added alleging Congress party always engages in mud-slinging and tastes failure," said Narottam.

Anomalies in Police Recruitment Exam

Police constable recruitment exam candidates also claimed that PEB portal at times shows them qualified while on others, it shows the not-qualified. These candidates claimed that despite securing above par marks, not a single unreserved category student cleared the exam.

They demanded PEB to clarify which criteria was used to prepare the qualifying list and asked the exam body to announce the results afresh.

