Cannot Direct States to Reopen Schools: SC

The Supreme Court has refused to direct states to reopen schools. The court said so while rejecting a plea seeking directions to the Centre and state to take a time-bound decision regarding reopening of schools. The PIL was filed by a Delhi-based student. Schools have been shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic since March-mid 2020.

While some states are reopening schools in a phased manner. It is not compulsory for students to attend physical classes. Schools have been asked to continue both online and physical classes simultaneously. While medical experts have suggested that there are very low chances of the third wave, reopening of schools is yet going to be a de-centralised decision made by local authorities.

In an exclusive interview with News18.com, former ICMR scientist Dr Raman Gangakhedkar said, “There should be a decentralized approach to open schools. Decisions (to open school) should be taken based on the number of cases in a certain area.”

There has been a demand for the reopening of physical classes, especially for students from weaker sections of society as they have been facing learning losses. An Azim Premji Foundation survey revealed that 92 per cent of the children have lost at least one language ability, while 82 per cent have lost math skills due to lack of proper education amid school closure.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here