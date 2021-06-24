'You will be Responsible if There is a Single Casualty,' SC Slams Andhra Pradesh for Not Canceling Boards

“Even if there is a single casualty, we will hold you responsible," a bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari has told the Andhra Pradesh government. The state is adamant on holding board exams in July even as most of the central and state-level boards have cancelled their class 10 and class 12 exams.

Addressing Andhra Pradesh’s education department the SC said that “even if there is a single causality you will be held responsible". It added, “Merely saying we want to take the exam is not enough. You’ve to take responsibility of students, staff, frontline workers."

Andhra Pradesh government had earlier said that it is “keen" on holding board exams for AP SSC and AP inter students. SC had given the state two days to decide.

In the ongoing case in the Supreme Court seeking cancelation of board exams across India, advocate Anubha Srivastava Sahai had asked for a uniform evaluation scheme for all state boards to which the bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari has said that the SC cannot give uniform directions to all state boards. The board said that each state board is different and the same rule of assessment cannot be put in place.

“We are not going to direct uniform scheme. Each board is different and autonomous. We cannot direct uniform scheme across India", the bench was quoted as said by LiveLaw, today in the latest hearing seeking cancelation of state-level board exams.

The bench, however, has asked sate boards to finalise their evaluation criteria within 10 days and declare the results by July 31.

While most of the state boards have announced to cancel the class 10 and 12 exams, however, some boards are still going ahead to hold their exams. Karnataka, for instance, is holding class 10 board exams and has canceled the class 12 exams, Andhra Pradesh has also said that it will hold class 12 exams, Kerala which has conducted class 12 exams already, and is planning to go ahead for class 11 student exams.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here